Juarez City.- Ministerial agents arrested a second person involved in extortion against a merchant whose business was threatened with being burned down.

This is José Adrián TH, 28 years old, for his probable responsibility in the crime of aggravated extortion, committed on July 29, against a merchant from Ciudad Juárez.

According to investigations, he is accused of having intimidated and threatened the victim, through messages sent through a fake social media profile, where he demanded amounts of 150 thousand and 70 thousand pesos, in exchange for not setting fire to his businesses and not harming his family members.

Today, August 5, the accused was arrested by a court order executed by the Investigative Police, on the streets of Ribera de Ensenada and Ribera de Conchos, in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood, leaving him at the disposal of the Public Ministry agent of the Unit to Combat the Crime of Extortion, who will charge him for the aforementioned events.

The other person involved, identified as Carlos VM, is already in preventive detention and tomorrow, August 6 at 9:20 a.m., the hearing will be held to determine whether or not he will be linked to criminal proceedings, where his legal situation will be defined.