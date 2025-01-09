Another ‘Malinche’ intern acknowledges in the trial against Nacho Cano that they entered Spain as tourists, but defends that “everything was legal”

Victoria Hernández Rivera, one of the scholarship recipients Malinche who traveled from Mexico to train and participate in Nacho Cano’s musical, declared this Thursday in the Investigative Court number 19 of Madrid; where she has confirmed that she and the rest of her companions entered Spain as “tourists.” He has also denied that he “worked” during his stay in the country. She is one of the witnesses in the investigation that seeks to verify if the music producer had young artists acting as false interns in his work and if he committed a crime against the rights of foreigners.

The Police deny having received pressure when investigating Nacho Cano for the ‘Malinche’ interns in a “very tense” statement

“When we arrived, the student visa was processed. They say we came to work, but that’s all a lie. We came to practice to later perform the musical in Mexico, and there we will be paid for work, but right now we were scholarship recipients,” he explained about how landing in Spain was.

This dancer has joined the round of statements in which the complainant Leslie Guadalupe has been participating, the Police involved in the investigation – who denied this Wednesday that she had received pressure of any kind -, the person in charge of the hostel where the young people and the person in charge of the Arte para Cantar Foundation. Next Monday, January 13, it will be Nacho Cano’s turn.

Alfredo Arrién, Leslie Guadalupe’s lawyer, has declared that, although the session “has become quite muddy,” it has been “favorable” for his client. “It has been recognized that the rehearsals were aimed directly at playing a specific role. Let us remember that the law that regulates the work of artists provides that 70% of their work is rehearsals and only 30% is representation,” he stated, “so, rehearsals are part of an agreement regulated by the Law of Management of the Workers and, therefore, it is a group of work and therefore they are working.”

“She has tried to favor the organization of Malinche, obviously, because he has his own interests,” the lawyer assessed the statement of Victoria Hernández Rivera, who shares lawyers with Nacho Cano.

“He has half-heartedly confirmed what we already knew from Leslie, the violation of the border in Spain has been confirmed, how he hid the fact that he was really going to work for Malinche, that at all times he said that he came as a tourist and how it was obviously, everyone paid transportation costs,” he added before underlining what he considered to be an “essential element”: “She was a minor when she came.”

“I want them to know the truth”

Victoria Hernández Rivera has assured that the judge responsible for the case “has not helped much” in her statement: “Her questions were trying to defame me.” “I have been super objective so that they know our history, that they know the truth, because there are no lies in any of this,” she added.

The young Mexican has maintained that, despite the fact that “everyone thinks that everything was done wrong, and that the legal and administrative processes are wrong, it is not true. “Everything has been in order and legal.” “I am leaving satisfied but a little uneasy, because I don’t know to what extent the judge can harm us,” she said.

Regarding his relationship with the partner he reported, Leslie Guadalupe, he has described that during the “two weeks” that they coincided, she was “very conflictive, there was never a match.” They both shared a room and, as he noted, “there was always a very strange vibe.” “He never did anything to me. At the time he stole some food or didn’t pay for the bus. Things that we already know should be done,” he accused.

Nacho Cano, sentenced to compensate a ‘Malinche’ musician who was irregularly fired with almost 12,000 euros





Nacho Cano’s defense, for its part, continues to complain about how the process is going and the manner of proceeding by the judge responsible for the case, influencing the position that the former member of Mecano has been defending since he was called to appear by first time before the Police last July: being the victim of a plot to support the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “It is about looking for irregularities where there are none,” described his lawyer, José Luis González-Montes.