After five years of love the young couple decided to take different paths, announcing, however, that they had parted on excellent terms. Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have broken up forever. The son of David and Victoria Beckham and the beautiful model said goodbye: the official announcement was made on Instagram.

They started dating in 2019 and took a short break in 2022. Both of their work commitments and the distance had put a strain on their engagement. But then they decided to try again and get back together.

“Mooch (his ex's nickname, ed.) and I separated after 5 years. We still have so much love and respect for each other. We are still linked by a strong friendship that we will have forever“. These are the words of Romeo Beckham to announce the separation.

While Mia Regan writes: “We grew up together since we were 16! Love takes different forms and paths as one grows and matures“. Then, joking about it a bit, he states: “After 5 years together, we friendzoned each other“.

The gossip newspapers have often spoken of a somewhat stormy and tormented engagement, with constant back and forth. It must also be said that the two were really very young. Their relationship was immature and did not evolve. But they parted on excellent terms.

According to rumors, the model left the house where they lived together a few weeks ago due to a heated argument. She returned to her parents. After all, they hadn't been seen together for a while and rarely appeared as a couple on social media.