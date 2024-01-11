While the controversy continues in the country over the loss of the headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027a new case is added to this, with the loss of another tournament scheduled in the Atlantic.

This is the Kitesurf World Cupwhich in its third edition was scheduled to be held in Salinas del Rey, in Santa Verónica, Atlánticoand which was eliminated from the international calendar.

The reason is due to lack of payments. As was learned from press reports, the Atlantic Government could not cancel the 2 billion pesos that were agreed to hold the event, which was scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 4 of this year.

“We have excluded Colombia from the calendar and we will keep you informed in case it returns with another date later in 2024,” he explained. Global Kitesurf Association (GKA), organizing entity of the sporting event, about the cancellation.

However, there is still a light to be able to carry out the contest in our country on another date, but it will depend on the payments being guaranteed.

In the previous year's edition, about 6 thousand visitors attended and resources close to 10 billion pesos were mobilized, making it an event with a significant impact on the region's economy.

This is what the Atlantic Government says

The Atlantic Government spoke about what happened and expressed several clarifying points.

1. To guarantee the realization of the 2024 World Kitesurf stop, in Salinas del Rey, Juan de Acosta, in its third version, everything had to be set aside and prepared from the month of October 2023.

2. The Government of the Atlantic states that the previous and current administrations never committed to holding this sporting event.

3. The information that was published by various media outlets about a World Kitesurfing stop, in Salinas del Rey, is not part of an official statement issued by the Atlántico Government, nor by the Atlantic Sports Institute, Indeportes.

4. The departmental administration has all the will and interest in continuing to promote this sport in the Atlantic, so we will continue working on the delivery of the Nautical Sports Center so that it is the place that hosts the third version of this important sporting event in our department.

Communiqué to the public opinion The Atlantic Government is pleased to inform that: 1. To guarantee the realization of the 2024 World Kitesurf stop, in Salinas del Rey, Juan de Acosta, in its third version, everything had to be set aside and prepared from the month of October… — Atlántico Government (@Gobatlantico) January 12, 2024

