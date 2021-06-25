Last week, a listing emerged by Konami of something titled Castlevania Advance Collection. Now, this same collection has come to light but now in Korea. And is that the Game Rating and Administration of Korea has rated this collection for PC, suggesting that its announcement is imminent.

Even if Konami has not ruled on the matter, Kotaku contacted them to find out exactly what was going on. It turns out that the Castlevania Advance Collection is being developed by M2, a study that has previously worked with Konami in anniversary bundles of Contra and Castlevania. While the classification of Australia mentions that the title will be available on multiple platforms, that of Korea it only mentions that it will debut on PC.

At this point, many details about this supposed trilogy are unknown, although the community seems to agree that it could include games like Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. Of course, this is mere speculation and at the moment we do not have the definitive answer, but it seems that it is a matter of time before its developers officially announce it.

Fountain: Game Rating and Administration of Korea