The block of public housing, icon of Sociópolis, whose works will be reactivated this year, according to the Generalitat. Mònica Torres / THE COUNTRY

Sociopolis It was an ambitious project to build a new neighborhood model in Valencia, sustainable, supportive and integrated into the garden. It was presented in 2003 and the participation of several stars of the architectural firmament was announced. It was the media project of social housing in the era of the media projects of the Generalitat governed by the PP. 18 towers and 2,800 homes were to be erected on 350,000 square meters next to the La Torre neighborhood. Today, the icon of Sociópolis is the solitary skeleton of a block with two towers painted in graffiti that bursts into the landscape of the south of the city, next to the V-30 highway. The project was permanently paralyzed in 2012 after the outbreak of the crisis.

In that wasteland live, among abandoned lots and unfulfilled promises, about 200 residents of the few buildings that were built for private development. “The Sociópolis project was very good, with urban orchards, with gardens, with spaces for children, to park … But it was hardly anything. And here we are, left in the hand of God. A pity because it is very quiet and therefore there are no problems parking ”, says Carlos. This trucker was one of the first to settle in a 90-square-meter social housing. Cristina, a Mercadona worker, has been around for six years and has also taken her dog for a walk: “There is nothing here, you have to take the car for everything, because there are no services, there is no life; I do not live here, we are four cats, “he says.

The Generalitat, governed by the PSOE-PSPV, Compromís and Unides Podem, wants to reactivate the failed project this year, after its reformulation and once the long urbanization of the area has concluded. The Valencian Government has spent 67 million euros on that chapter alone since 2005, a figure that includes the payment of sentences for non-compliance and lost profits that the Executive has had to face as a development agent.

“The procedures have already begun to begin the works of the abandoned block that will house between 180 and 190 public housing”, explains the third vice president and councilor for Housing, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, from Unides Podem. The attractive original design of the French studio Colomer Dumont integrated into the original Sociópolis architectural project coordinated by Vicente Guallart will be respected. The block, the icon of Sociópolis, this year has 1.1 million euros from the regional budget to start its resuscitation.

“We want to turn La Torre into a model neighborhood, sustainable, technological, green, with a circular economy, connected to the city, with energy efficient buildings that will house 2,650 homes, including public (566) and official protection of private development; that it has a health center, an institute and the rest of the services that it lacks. For this, public-private collaboration is essential. The main difference with Sociópolis is its full integration with the urban area of ​​La Torre, that there is no duality, in addition to burying any speculative interest in a project that was controversial in its beginnings due to the bite it gave to the southern garden, very deteriorated, ”says Dalmau. The urbanization and reparcelling of the original project is also respected.

The visible channeling of the numerous ditches, the restoration of some farmhouses, such as the one that houses the renowned Sedajazz music school, and, above all, the urban gardens already in use, where they have been rehabilitated “the ceberes (typical wooden constructions of the garden to preserve you feed them, the onions in Valencian), soften the bleak aspect of the neighborhood. Its isolation from Valencia originated from the construction of the huge new channel of the Turia so that the river would not flow through the center of the city, after the great flood of 1957. A new footbridge for pedestrians and bicycles, already under construction, will save the bed and its two parallel highways and will connect the neighborhood with the urban center.

The estimate of the global cost of the comprehensive plan for La Torre (it is preferred not to use the name Sociópolis) is “256 million euros”, apart from the 67 million already spent, Dalmau points out. The vice president ensures that the project has all the requirements to be eligible for the European fund PERTE (Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation), which favors public-private collaboration for economic reactivation after the impact of the pandemic, and they are key for its financing. The plan includes the participation of the departments of Territorial Policy, Education and Health, as well as the Valencia City Council and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, he indicates. “We think that up to 9,000 people will be able to come and live,” he adds.

“Let’s see if it’s true that it’s done. Because it’s a shame. It seems that we live on the other side of the border from Valencia. Without a bus, without anything, ”says Alejandro, a neighbor and customer of the small and only store in what was to be Sociópolis. The majority reaction of the residents consulted last Friday before the new reaction of the neighborhood is incredulous, although there is also an expression of hope. “It would be very good because, in addition, it is a super quiet area. Well, we’ll see what happens. ”, Says Andreína, the head of the grocery store.