In the hectic hours of the evacuation to Kabul, he ordered the transfer of animals, while hundreds of Afghans who had helped British troops remained on the ground. Premier and minister deny

LONDON. It was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who personally authorized the evacuation from Afghanistan of dozens of dogs and cats, who were housed in an animal shelter run by a fellow countryman, a humanitarian worker, in Kabul. The evacuation, after days of animal rights appeals, took place in the chaotic hours when thousands of Afghans were trying to get out of Afghanistan, fleeing the Taliban; and the fact that the flight of animals had been given priority while the Afghans who had helped the British troops were left on the ground had made many turn up their noses. Now it turns out that it was the premier himself who wanted the evacuation to be managed even by the ‘special cases’ team:

“The premier himself authorized the evacuation of personnel and animals,” wrote a foreign ministry official on 25 August, at the height of the airlift from Kabul. The email was made public by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons. Too bad that the premier had assured that he had not had any role in the affair: last December, the premier argued that “it was total nonsense” the idea that he had intervened to evacuate the animals and that he had had “no influence” on that case. And the same had assured the Minister of Defense, Ben Wallace, according to which “at no time” Johnson had said to intervene to help the transfer of the animals of the NGO Nowzad and its staff.