A lie, yet another, that emerged from an audio that Alessia Pifferi sent to a friend of hers about little Diana

More lies emerged from the audio of Alessia Pifferi, under investigation by the police. Her mother is accused of causing the death of her 18-month-old daughter. Little Diana was abandoned at home alone for 6 long days, without food or water. She died of starvation.

In an audio sent to a friend, Alessia Pifferi says she has it taken to the pediatrician and having received compliments from the professional for being a “good mother”. The voice message was broadcast by the television program Fourth Degree. However, little Diana was not under the care of any pediatrician. It is not Never been visited and treated by a doctor after birth.

In any case, yes, I have already become very good at it. She also told me the doctor with my daughter. How I look after my daughter, how I clean her, how I control her. how I look at everything. Every little comma. The doctor also complimented me on the phone so yes on that.

In other audios, Alessia Pifferi describes her little girl as a gift, the most beautiful thing that has happened to her. Yet she is accused of having it abandoned at home alone, to go to Leffe and spend six days with his partner. No family member or even the man himself knew that the little girl was home alone. He had told his partner that he had left her at sea with her aunt, while to the others he told her about one babysitter never existed.

The other lies by Alessia Pifferi

These are not even the only lies, Alessia Pifferi pretended to organize a baptism for Diana, to get money from relatives and make gifts to your partnerlike dinner and the limousine.

He is now in prison and will face charges. The trial is still long, many of the people involved were heard in the courtroom, such as her partner and family members. Alessia Pifferi said she never knew she was pregnant, Diana she was born in the bathroom of her partner's house, suddenly. The man is not the little girl's biological father. But this story about her was denied by his mother and grandmother of Diana. Her daughter had called her after taking a pregnancy test at the pharmacy and had them announced that she was pregnant.