There is no truce or margin for error. When the haze that the announcement of the later frustrated Super League loomed over the world of football has not yet completely dissipated, the Real Madrid, one of the protagonists of the earthquake in the offices, returns to the lawn to face his second league final of the week. After beating Cádiz last Wednesday at Carranza, with a solvent version despite the casualties, Zidane’s team forgets the extra-sports and faces a very dangerous rival, that Betis who is walking with a firm step towards European competition but who Lately he seems subscribed to the tie, after four consecutive draws in the League.

Three points from Athletic and two above Barça, although with one more game than the Catalans, the day seems marked in red for Madrid, which is together with Sevilla the only one of those still aspiring to the title who plays at home. Meanwhile, Simeone and Koeman’s pupils visit the Athletic in San Mamés and to Villarreal in La Cerámica, two compromises a priori dangerous.

To remain firm in the fight for the League, Madrid has two good news, as it recovers for the call, although not so much for the starting eleven, to Modric and Hazard. The return of the Croatian gives the French one more option for a midfield where Casemiro and the youth squad Antonio Blanco fulfilled and with good marks in Cádiz. The one who does not make it to the appointment is Kroos, still in the process of recovering from his muscular discomfort in the adductor that has accompanied him for a few weeks and forces him to be cautious with his sights set on the Champions League semifinal tie against Chelsea. «Toni (Kroos) is not going to be with us yet but Luka (Modric) is, as is Eden (Hazard), which is good news. I see Ramos well, already in the field, even if it is not with us. There are some training sessions missing and now back with the team, ”explained Zidane, aware that the white captain still has something else to return to.

They already returned in the Carranza Varane and Carvajal, the first during the first hour of play and the second in the last half. Both now have the opportunity to prove themselves again against Betis, with the horizon in the Champions League but also with a lot at stake in the League. After the good result of the approach with three centrals and lanes against Cádiz, Zidane now has the option of repeating or dispensing with one of his defenses and giving entry to Modric or Isco in the midfield to bet on him 4-3-3 practicing as a local. Already on the offensive plot, with Hazard initially waiting for the opportunity to reappear from the bench, Benzema and Vinicius seem indisputable, with Asensio and Rodrygo vying for a place in the eleven.

A demanding rival



Beyond the casualties and the fatigue of a strenuous season, Madrid once again trust him Benzema’s great moment, which already has 21 goals in the league, the same as in each of the two previous campaigns, and has its best target record in sight, the 24 goals of the 2015-16 campaign. The virtuosity of the French striker to thrash and assist is also joined by the Courtois security under sticks. The Belgian has already accumulated three games without conceding and is determined to still fight for a Zamora Trophy, of which he is the current defender and that seemed very far during some sections of this campaign.

For its part, Betis already has a place for European competition close by, since Athletic’s defeat in the Cup final against Barça grants a continental ticket to the seventh in the League. However, the new Conference League does not seem as attractive as the Europa League, to which only fifth place guarantees direct access for the group stage. That seems now the great objective of a team that has the sensitive absence due to suspension of the talented Fekir, as well as the loss due to Tello’s injury. “It is not a cheating match at all, it is a very good team that has already come here and won matches. He is going to demand our best version of us to achieve the three points, ”warned Zidane, aware of the potential of a rival who has two victories and a draw in his last three visits to the white fiefdom.