updateBelgian authorities raided three depots of the Dutch PostNL on Monday morning. The Federal Judicial Police (FGP) and the Social Inspectorate did this because of violations of social legislation. According to the postal and parcel company, employees were also taken in for questioning. There have been several arrests.



The depots in the places Wommelgem, Turnhout and Willebroek have been sealed by the police since this morning. The police in Turnhout guard all entrances and exits of the building and are in the depot looking for undeclared workers who are trying to evade the police.

Eight people have been arrested, according to a spokesman for the FGP. The investigation, in collaboration with the social inspection services, continues. A PostNL spokesperson says he is "very surprised and indignant about the course of events". According to him, the impact on the colleagues involved is great, although PostNL does not want to release more details.

Shortly before noon, a few unsuspecting employees came to the locations: ,,My shift normally starts at 12:00, but the police don’t allow me to enter. No one told me not to come. I don’t know exactly what time the police arrived. But the cars leave very early in the morning.”

Already raided at the end of last year

In November there were also raids at three Belgian PostNL depots after a undercover operation from Belgian newspaper HLN and VTM News† At the time, the social inspectorate found violations related to undeclared work and part-time work in the depot in Wommelgem near Antwerp. A lawsuit is planned against PostNL and another parcel company, GLS, for social fraud in September.

PostNL now states that it is 'completely unclear' what purpose the new actions have. In recent months, the company has said it has always fully cooperated with all investigations and questions from the authorities. "No major or structural abuses in our way of working have been brought to light. This state of affairs today raises major questions about the arbitrary treatment by the authorities."

PostNL Belgium is part of PostNL. The group has nine parcel depots in Belgium. The problems there will probably have no consequences for the Dutch market. At the raid in November it was already indicated that no parcels are handled for Dutch customers at the depot in Wommelgem. PostNL also indicates that it is doing everything it can to resume normal services as soon as possible.

