There is no peace for Max Verstappen in the E-sports competitions held by the Dutchman this month, which have taken on the contours of a real sporting ‘curse’ compared to the successes in F1. The reigning world champion, after having been the protagonist of an accident in the last 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, in fact left the scene also on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Daytona, ended prematurely by his team. In this case, the Team Redline Orange had to retire after a good start in the endurance race on the famous US circuit, where he was in second position with Chris Lulham. However, in the course of the fight for the first place, the car suffered a ‘power failure, such as to lose several positions in the standings. At that point, the baton passed into the hands of Gianni Vecchio, who tried in every way to resolve a very complex situation. Even for him, however, it was not possible to improve the performance of the car, in the meantime he slipped to nineteenth position.

Moreover, after the Italian-German’s failed attempt, Verstappen would have had to take to the track to try to perform the miracle too. However, thanks to a second problem detected in the current, the Red Bull Formula 1 driver was not even able to take the commands of the car, thanks to the official communication of the team to withdraw from the event. In this way, the 24-year-old Dutchman therefore did not participate in the tendermaking an ‘encore’ of digital disappointments after the personal mistake made at Le Mans.