Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will probably announce on October 9 that he will participate as an independent candidate in next year’s American presidential elections. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. Kennedy posted a video on YouTube on Friday in which he said he would make a “big announcement” in Philadelphia on that date.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
02:45
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Kennedy #race #White #House #cousin #JFK #independent #presidential #candidate