American environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. On Wednesday, he submitted the necessary documents to the National Elections Commission. American media report this. The 69-year-old Kennedy is the son of the 1968 assassinated presidential candidate Robert ‘Bobby’ Kennedy and the nephew of the 1963 assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr. is a leading vaccine skeptic. He is a founder of the anti-vaccination organization Children's Health Defense and has linked vaccines to autism. He is also highly critical of coronavirus vaccines and the US government's handling of the pandemic. As an environmental attorney, Kennedy has provided legal counsel to an organization that led the cleaning of the waters of the Hudson River. He has also worked for the non-profit organization Natural Resources Defense Council, which deals with environmental issues. Kennedy was also the founder of a law firm that specializes in this.

With his choice to enter politics, Kennedy Jr. not just following in the footsteps of his famous father and uncle. For example, his sister Kathleen served as lieutenant governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003 and his brother Joseph served as a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1987 to 1999. Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late President Kennedy, is currently the US Ambassador to Australia.

Second Democratic nominee

Among the Democrats, the 2024 presidential race is only just beginning to take shape. Kennedy is the second candidate, after progressive writer Marianne Williamson, who was also a candidate in 2020. Current US President Joe Biden himself has already hinted that he is aiming for a second term in office, but an official announcement has not yet been made. The chances of any of his current challengers being elected as the Democratic presidential nominee are slim.

The Republicans already have four candidates for president. They include former President Donald Trump, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson.