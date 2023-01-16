Another karate champion sentenced to death in Iran: dismay in the sport

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Saleh Mirhashmi, karate fighter sentenced to death.
Facebook Saleh Mirhashmi and AFP
Saleh Mirhashmi, karate fighter sentenced to death.
The news comes after the execution of Mehdi Karami. The new convict would have already been isolated.
January 16, 2023, 04:26 PM
Saleh Mirhashmi, a black belt karate fighter, was sentenced to death by the justice of Iran, after supposedly having been involved in the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini while she was detained in said Islamic republic.
Karate fighter sentenced to death
According to the complaint by the activist and now a Belgian parliamentarian, Darya Safai, the 36-year-old athlete would have shown signs of torture at the time of his trial.
Likewise, according to other human rights defenders, Mirhashmi would already be isolated and could be executed at any time.
According to the judiciary agency ‘Mizan Online’, the convicted man was accused of being involved in the death of three members of the security forces during the demonstrations on November 16. He was found guilty of “moharabeh” (war against God), according to the official media.
The news of Mirhashmi’s sentence comes just days after the execution of another karate fighter, the young Mohammad Mehdi Karami, who was executed after being accused of the murder of a basiji -Islamic militant- in November during the protests unleashed by the death of Mahsa Amini.
بر اساس که حساب «۱۵۰۰ تصویر تصویر تصویر تصویر تصویر تصویر تصویر خانواده خانواده محمدمهدی کرمی برای برای برای برگزاری برگزاری برگزاری برگزاری مراسم مراسم سوم فرزندشان فرزندشان بر سر مزار در در بهشت علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی علی او علی آنها همچنین بر سر مزار محمد حسینی هم حاضر شدند. pic.twitter.com/McsSBnj03o
— ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) January 9, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
January 16, 2023, 04:26 PM
