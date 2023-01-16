Another karate champion sentenced to death in Iran: dismay in the sport

Saleh Mirhashmi, a black belt karate fighter, was sentenced to death by the justice of Iran, after supposedly having been involved in the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini while she was detained in said Islamic republic.

Karate fighter sentenced to death

According to the complaint by the activist and now a Belgian parliamentarian, Darya Safai, the 36-year-old athlete would have shown signs of torture at the time of his trial.

Likewise, according to other human rights defenders, Mirhashmi would already be isolated and could be executed at any time.

According to the judiciary agency ‘Mizan Online’, the convicted man was accused of being involved in the death of three members of the security forces during the demonstrations on November 16. He was found guilty of “moharabeh” (war against God), according to the official media.

The news of Mirhashmi’s sentence comes just days after the execution of another karate fighter, the young Mohammad Mehdi Karami, who was executed after being accused of the murder of a basiji -Islamic militant- in November during the protests unleashed by the death of Mahsa Amini.

