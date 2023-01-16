Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another karate champion sentenced to death in Iran: dismay in the sport

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Saleh Mirhashmi, sentenced to death

Saleh Mirhashmi, karate fighter sentenced to death.

Photo:

Facebook Saleh Mirhashmi and AFP

Saleh Mirhashmi, karate fighter sentenced to death.

The news comes after the execution of Mehdi Karami. The new convict would have already been isolated.

Saleh Mirhashmi, a black belt karate fighter, was sentenced to death by the justice of Iran, after supposedly having been involved in the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini while she was detained in said Islamic republic.

Karate fighter sentenced to death

According to the complaint by the activist and now a Belgian parliamentarian, Darya Safai, the 36-year-old athlete would have shown signs of torture at the time of his trial.

See also  Lewandowski in his presentation with Barcelona: ''I hope we can win all possible titles''

Likewise, according to other human rights defenders, Mirhashmi would already be isolated and could be executed at any time.

According to the judiciary agency ‘Mizan Online’, the convicted man was accused of being involved in the death of three members of the security forces during the demonstrations on November 16. He was found guilty of “moharabeh” (war against God), according to the official media.

(Also read: Piqué’s family explodes against Shakira for her strong song: “Let it disappear”).

The news of Mirhashmi’s sentence comes just days after the execution of another karate fighter, the young Mohammad Mehdi Karami, who was executed after being accused of the murder of a basiji -Islamic militant- in November during the protests unleashed by the death of Mahsa Amini.

(In context: The heartbreaking last goodbye of the father of a karate fighter executed by hanging in Iran).

SPORTS

See also  Iranian official: Nuclear talks have become 'more difficult'

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#karate #champion #sentenced #death #Iran #dismay #sport

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The State Duma spoke about the possible transfer of Tutberidze's daughter to the Israeli national team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result