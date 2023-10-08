CATANIA. Another judge of the immigration section of the Catania court filed, on Sunday evening, six orders of non-validation of the decrees of the Ragusa police commissioner which ordered the detention of Tunisian asylum seekers in the Pozzallo hotspot, in application of the recent provisions of the decree Cutro. These are measures similar to those signed a week ago by judge Iolanda Apostolico, which aroused the anger of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said she was “astonished”, defined the reasons for the measure as “incredible” and then accused the judge to “lash out against a democratically elected government”.



The National Association of Magistrates: “The government’s declarations undermine the autonomy of judges” 03 October 2023

Now, however, another judge expresses himself in a similar way, regarding six Tunisians assisted by lawyers Rosa Emanuela Lo Faro and Fabio Presenti. Indeed, it reinforces the reasons of the Apostolic judge, because in addition to disapplying the Cutro decree for conflict with European legislation, she writes that Tunisia cannot be considered a “safe country” and therefore the accelerated procedure with detention for repatriations cannot be used.

Furthermore, the judge does not recognize the accelerated procedure.

In recent days, the Florence court had also expressed its opinion against the inclusion of Tunisia in the list of “safe countries”, carried out by the Meloni government in March with reasons deemed illegitimate.