Alonso-Hamilton: a ‘war’ that never ended

That there was never bad blood between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton it has been clear for sixteen years now, since the two drivers met as teammates at McLaren in 2007. While the Englishman made his Formula 1 debut that season, the then two-time reigning Spanish champion left Renault to move to Woking, however coming into conflict with Hamilton on and off the track with negative consequences for both hopes of world championship victory.

Another joke from Alonso

Since then, despite taking different paths, the two have repeatedly exchanged considerations of respect, even if they have not been lacking biting jokes especially by Fernando Alonso. The current Aston Martin driver, on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix, added another sarcastic statement to his particular collection of pungent remarks towards the seven-time world champion, with the latter having already suffered one another from Helmut Marko in recent days.

The jab on the future of English

In the usual Thursday press conference reserved for drivers, Alonso was asked to comment on the rumors that Hamilton would join Ferrari in 2024, and whether in his opinion this operation would have been possible. In response, Alonso replied with these words: “I have no idea – He admitted – but he has always said that he wins and loses together with the team. So if he’s not winning, he should stay“.