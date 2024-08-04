Albert Camus, Nobel Prize winner for literature, was often at a loss for words. They all had to do with a woman who was not his wife, Francine Faure, but his lover, María Casares, an actress of Galician origin whom he met in Paris on June 6, 1944, the day of the Normandy landings. She was 21 years old at the time. He was 30. “I struggle to express myself (…) I am perfectly aware of how badly I write to you. But my only wish would be to remain silent beside you and wake up while you are still sleeping, to stay a long time looking at you, waiting for you to wake up. That was, my love, happiness” (…) “Honey, I don’t know how to write anymore. I am nervous like a caged lion,” confesses the author of PlagueHe was searching for the right words to describe the desperation and the fever, the passion and the tenderness with which they exchanged 865 letters over the course of three decades.

He was the son of Lucién, a French colonist who died in combat in World War I, and Catalina Sintes, born in Mahón (Mallorca), who was semi-illiterate and almost deaf. She was born to Santiago Casares Quiroga, president of the Council of Ministers when the Spanish Civil War broke out, and Gloria Pérez, who cheated on her father with an 18-year-old who also ended up being María’s lover. Camus and Casares, both far from the places where they had been born (French Algeria and A Coruña), considered themselves foreigners, exiles, and they used to refer to each other as their homeland and to their separation as another form of “exile.” He, with black hair slicked back, a cigarette always stuck in the corner of his mouth, looked like Humphrey Bogart. She, dark-haired, lanky, had been born with immense green eyes designed for tragedy, for the theatre.

They spent more time writing to each other than seeing each other, so they turned their epistolary relationship into a way of being together, of touching each other. He says: “Today I had an almost physical need for your letter, just as one needs a board to hold on to (…) “Desire! Falling asleep with it, waking up with it. It is a dull murmur throughout the days (…) You have to talk, talk and talk to replace bodies.” Casares answers: “I spend the day with you. I live with you everything that happens to me and at night I tell you again everything related to my solitary life” (…) I need to have you on top of me and I want to look at you while you crush me” (…) “Another irrevocable decision that I make every minute: I will love you all my life.” A day without a letter triggered the anxiety of the lovers: “Have you forgotten your planet companion, your friend, your lover, your love? Or has perfect society kidnapped you? Do I have to shake the columns of this imbecile temple? “What do you want to shout to the world? Write to tell me, telegraph at least a reassuring word or else I’ll create an international scandal” (Camus). “I understand that after 12 years in which we have often been reduced to exchanging letters, you are beginning to tire of telling me in every tone that you love me, but at least send me a few lines” (Casares).

Maria Casares in the film ‘Orphee’ (1949). Photo: Getty

There are pages and pages invaded by jealousy. Camus: “I read your letters and every male name leaves my mouth dry. It is certainly not a demonstration of intelligence, but what do I care about intelligence now?”; (…) “What were you doing on Saturday at six in the evening on Alleray Street, which is not your neighborhood?” Casares: “Do you know what it means, for a being who loves and who is dying of pride and absolute need, to return home every night to imagine scenes of intimacy, even of affection, that are happening somewhere else? Do you know what it means to me to imagine you saying: ‘Francine, can you turn on the lamp, please?’ It’s crazy.” Other times it is remorse that dominates the story, especially Camus’s, for cheating on his wife, who knows about his relationship with Casares and is suffering from depression: “She has a heart, and a heart with the quality of yours does not defend itself well against suffering” (…) I would like her to ask me for anything difficult and exhausting: to work in a mine, to climb the Himalayas, to take care of lepers, but she does not ask me for anything, only that I love her, and she does not even ask me for that because she has everything clear. She only knows that I love you and there is no doubt that I feel unhappy for hurting her in this way and ignoring her.” And remorse also towards Casares, for absorbing her completely: “I was preventing you from finding a free and fruitful love without these servitudes that I will always have” (…) “My truest and most instinctive wish would be that, after me, no man would touch you again. Who am I to demand so much from a person?”

Casares also goes from jealousy to compassion, from anxiety to resignation: “My love, I feel so sorry when I think of Francine and of you, torn apart on all sides. Take care of her and give yourself to her completely. I will wait for you as long as you wish” (…) “I am ready to give you back your freedom completely. For now, forget me. Live, fight, adapt to the life that is given to you, make those around you happy, fear nothing…”

Albert Camus with his two sons in 1946. The image is from the book ‘Albert Camus, solitary and supportive’, published by Catherine Camus.



Between some notes about their daily life, his health problems (he was tubercular); her extreme fatigue (due to touring and endless days) and the books they are reading or writing, the lovers speak, above all, about their feelings. The most frequent is frustration: “I dream of a time when we will no longer have to talk about this love. I would like to never talk about it again and for it to become something so internal in our lives, so mixed with our breathing. I no longer know how to live” (Camus); “In the letter I spoke to you of the children I could have had… Sometimes I think of them, of our children, with painful melancholy… but I wish them much less as my children than as your children, our children” (Casares).

As the years went by, they both learned to live separately, letting others into their lives and accepting their rare encounters as a precious gift. “I am so happy to think of seeing you again that I laugh as I write to you,” the writer tells Casares in his last letter, four days before the accident that would cost him his life. Why did Camus never leave his wife? “Maria had agreed to live at 75%,” explains Catherine Camus, the author’s 79-year-old daughter, by telephone from Provence. “My mother was ill and abandoning her would have been contrary to honour. Then there was my brother and I. At the end of her life, my mother told us: ‘Don’t forget that I don’t regret anything with your father. He was never mediocre.’”

When Francine died, her daughter Catherine wanted to meet Maria Casares. They met in a hotel in Nice, ate chocolate. They talked about the “tender and warm man by nature” they had shared. One day, the actress called her to ask permission to sell her father’s love letters, as she needed the money to repair the roof of her house. Catherine decided to have them appraised to see if she could afford to buy them. “I didn’t want them to fall into the wrong hands and I kept them in a bag for 30 years. In 2016 I thought that no one would remember Maria and what a wonderful woman she was. I also knew that when Maria died [en 1996] “Someone had stolen the photocopies of the correspondence and I was afraid that a pirated edition would appear. A childhood friend, Beatriz Vaillant, who died in February this year, helped me to sort them out.”

The old dilemma – does a writer who reached the pinnacle of literature have private texts or does public recognition dissolve everything intimate? – was finally resolved in favor of the public in 2017 with the volume Correspondence 1944-1959 (published in Spanish in 2023 by Debate). Catherine Camus decided to turn the romance between her father and his lover into universal heritage, sharing a kind of love that many will never know. After all, that is what literature is for: to make us vibrate in other lives, to visit other worlds.