Tasnim: IRGC General Rahimi killed in Israeli strike on Damascus

The commander of a unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, was killed as a result of an Israeli air force strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Iranian agency.

As the publication learned, he served as deputy to Brigadier General of the IRGC Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who also died in the attack on the consulate.

It was previously reported that General Mohammad Reza Zahedi was on the so-called UN blacklist along with 15 other Iranian officials and military personnel whom the World Organization suspects of participating in Iran's nuclear program.

On Monday, April 1, Israel struck a building next to the Iranian Embassy in the Syrian capital. It was reported that six people were killed in the attack. Iranian Ambassador Hossein Akbari and his family were not injured.