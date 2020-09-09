Highlights: Yogi government suspended SP Manilal Patidar of Mahoba district

Mahoba SP accused of harassment for demanding money from vehicle owners and not meeting their demand

Suspended after order of Chief Minister, now attached to headquarters in Lucknow

Lucknow

The Yogi government has suspended another IPS officer on Wednesday, claiming to work on a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. After Prayagraj, the Yogi government has now ordered suspension of SP Manilal Patidar of Mahoba district as well. After this action, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun Srivastava has been made the new SP of Mahoba. Prior to Mahoba, Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit was also suspended.

While issuing the order of suspension of SP Manilal Patidar on Wednesday, he has been attached to the DGP office. Apart from this, orders for investigation have also been given against him. Manilal Patidar was illegally demanded money from vehicles engaged in ballast transport and the vehicle owner was also harassed for not fulfilling its demand. The Home Department said that this action of SP hurt the image of the government due to which action was taken against them.

CM office gave information

Prayagraj’s SSP also measured

Earlier on Tuesday, SP Abhishek Dixit of Prayagraj district was also suspended by the Yogi government on charges of corruption. Abhishek Dixit was accused of promoting corruption and corruption in posting. After this he was suspended while affiliated with the headquarters. On Wednesday, SP Mahoba was also suspended in one such case.