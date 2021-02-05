The project that enables mega-mining in Chubut, and which a few days ago had the support of Alberto Fernández after a meeting at Casa Rosada with Governor Mariano Arcioni, once again enters a cone of uncertainty due to differences within the ruling coalition.

The extraordinary session that had been called for this Friday in the provincial Legislature by the local Executive it was deactivated in these hours after the governor did not get an opinion, scheduled for this Thursday. According to high official sources, the opinion of Cristina Kirchner was key, who asked not to advance with the zoning project due to the high social rejection of mega-mining, which Arcioni, immersed in a deep financial crisis, wants to enable on the Chubut plateau.

The reasoning of the vice president -which comes from an oil province-, they explain, is pure pragmatism: this year the three senators are renewed by Chubut -Nancy González, Alfredo Luenzo and Juan Mario Pais-. And you don’t want to risk giving up a bank. He advised, they add, postponing the discussion until after the elections.

Fifteen days ago, the President had received Arcioni in his office: he told him, as the governor himself revealed after the meeting, your support for the zoning project, which proposes to enable the activity in the localities of Gastre and Telsen, in the provincial plateau, an area with a low population density.

According to sources from the presidential environment, Fernández asked to expand the discussion and get more revenue from the project, which raises doubts about environmental controls and royalties for provincial coffers, which do not reach, according to the text, 8%. Industry sources trusted that the contemplated investments revolve around close to US $ 2 billion. Hours after that meeting at Casa Rosada, the head of state received the mayor of Comodoro Rivadavia, Juan Pablo Luque, in his office, confronting the governor. Luque fights to be the PJ candidate in 2023.

The stand around the mining project exposes in this sense the multiplicity of visions within the Frente de Todos. From the environment of Sergio Massa, for example, they responded to this newspaper that the president of the lower house “did not get involved” in the matter. “Alberto got in directly,” they answered. However, minutes after Arcioni, who responds to the former mayor of Tigre, his deputy governor and the president of the provincial Natural Resources commission visited the President, they did the same with Massa.

“They were very positive meetings, first with Sergio Massa and then the meeting with the President “, declared the governor after both meetings.

The local rejection of mega-mining – currently there are smaller enterprises since the enactment of Law 5,001 – was exposed towards the end of last year when environmental protesters set fire to Arcioni’s office in November. The governor is going through a serious crisis: he owes, for example, the payment of the salaries of state employees.