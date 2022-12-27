João Félix is one of the best young players in the world and came to Atlético de Madrid with the expectation of becoming one of the football elite. His beginnings in the mattress box were good, and he was even a very important part of the team that won LaLiga in the 2020/21 season but since then, his role in the team has been falling over the months to the point of spending more time on the substitute bench than on the field of play. This has put him at the center of rumors regarding the transfer market that is about to open.
The Portuguese arrived at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 without the desired rhythm since Diego Simeone did not regularly choose him to be part of the team but in the most important tournament in the world, the 23-year-old showed all his worth and was one one of the best players of the Portuguese National Team that reached the Quarterfinals. In this he scored a goal and gave two assists in the four games he played in Arab lands. During his stay in Qatar, he was asked about his situation at Atlético Madrid and he said that he was going to talk about it once the tournament was over.
Now, with the World Cup over, João Félix will have to return to Madrid but a big team from England was interested in him. This is Chelsea. The Blues are looking to incorporate offensive players in search of a leap in quality that will allow them to get back into the fight for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Let’s remember that the London team has new owners after the departure of Román Abramóvich and they are willing to invest a lot of money in the team.
Despite this, the negotiation can be very difficult since Simeone’s team is asking for, at least, a figure close to €100 million so as not to have to regret the €127 million he paid to Benfica in 2019.
We will see what will be of the future of the Portuguese striker, who when he has regularity and confidence, can be one of the best in the world in his position.
