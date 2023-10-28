video

Daniele Izzo

Spezia returned to play at the Alberto Picco stadium. An hour before the kick-off of the match against Cosenza, the authorities carried out an inspection to assess the progress of the works on the stand. “Let’s go back to see the eaglets in a modern stadium like this – declared the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti -. Construction will continue until Christmas. Then there will be the inauguration” (video Daniele Izzo).



01:46