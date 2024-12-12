

12/12/2024



Updated at 2:39 p.m.





Carlo Ancelotti said that what happened with Kylian Mbappé in Bergamo “does not seem serious at all”, but the medical tests that the Real Madrid forward underwent this Thursday in Valdebebas have not proven him right. The Frenchman suffers an injury to his left thigh, which will force him to stop just when he seemed to regain his best feelings.

«After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services He has been diagnosed with an injury to the thigh of his left leg. Pending evolution,” it reads. the official note of Real Madrid.

Mbappé had to leave the field after half an hour of the match against Atalanta, after having scored the whites’ first goal in the Champions League clash.

The period of absence will depend on the exact extent of the injury, about which the club’s statement does not offer further details. At least he will miss the League match against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas stadium. The doubt is whether the French striker will be able to reach the final of the Intercontinental Cup next Wednesday at the Lusail stadium (Doha).