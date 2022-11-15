France has seen another player drop out injured in the run-up to the World Cup. Christopher Nkunku, the top scorer of the Bundesliga, suffered a knee injury on Tuesday during the last training session on French soil before leaving for Qatar. Medical examination showed that the injury is so serious that the attacker of the German club RB Leipzig cannot participate in the World Cup in Qatar.
The 25-year-old Nkunku scored twelve goals in fifteen league games for Leipzig. After eight international matches, he is still waiting for his first goal for the national team.
National coach Didier Deschamps previously saw defender Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain) and midfielders Paul Pogba (Juventus) and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) drop out due to injuries. France goes to Qatar as the defending champion.
The French federation has submitted Nkunku’s medical file to FIFA and hopes to appoint a replacement for him. The national coaches of the 32 participating countries had to submit their selections of a maximum of 26 players by Monday.
