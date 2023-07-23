A participant in one of the crosses at the Zwarte Cross festival was injured after colliding with a footbridge at the cross terrain. In a video circulating on social media, he can be seen falling meters down and lying motionless on the ground. It is the second serious incident at the festival, after someone was seriously injured at an attraction on Friday.

The second accident happened late Saturday afternoon. The victim, a 41-year-old man from Brabant, is sitting on a scaffolding on top of a truck. That car is preparing to participate in the so-called heavyweight class and is on its way to the start of the event.

The man lands on the ground with a huge thump and remains still. An approaching car manages to brake just in time. Then rescuers take care of the victim.

According to festival spokesman Rens den Hartog, the man is now home after treatment in the hospital. "Under the circumstances, he is doing well and he has already announced that he is looking forward to the Zwarte Cross in 2024," he says. The Feestfabriek does not want to give more information about the man's injury.

The spokesperson also does not want to answer questions about how this could have gone wrong and whether this could have been prevented.

Due to the violence of the video, we do not publish those images.

