This Wednesday, another member of the team Ineos Grenadiers He suffered a traffic accident, also on Colombian roads.

This is the Colombian Brandon Rivera, who was transferred to the University Clinic of La Sabana, the same hospital where Egan Bernal is being treated, after his serious accident on Monday.

Rivera, apparently, would have suffered a clavicle fracture. Details of the mishap, which occurred on a secondary road in Zipaquirá, are not yet known.

Bernal’s partner since the times when they both practiced mountain biking, Rivera was the Pan-American champion of this discipline. He then moved on to road cycling, in which he was crowned U-23 Pan American champion in the time trial. He was signed by Ineos in 2020.

part of the police

A statement from the team about the state of health of Rivera, 25, is expected in the next few minutes.

Traffic Police sources assured Efe that Rivera, 25, who has been part of the Ineos Grenadiers since 2020, apparently lost control of the bicycle and fell on a road in the department of Cundinamarca (center), where runners from the Ineos, including the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, are preparing for the European season.

The medical center confirmed to Efe that Rivera is being treated there but has not yet given a medical report on the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the cyclist, while the Ineos Grenadiers has not yet ruled on what happened.

The cyclist’s fall occurs just three days after Bernal suffered a serious accident when he hit a bus on a highway near Bogotá and for which he underwent several surgeries.

