Home page politics

From: Sophia Lother

Split

Pensions were increased in July 2023. With the annual pension adjustment, the old-age benefits will increase by 4.39 percent in the West and by 5.86 percent in the East. (symbol photo) © Jan Woitas/dpa

Again and again there is talk of a new increase in the retirement age. Now Olaf Scholz has chosen clear words.

Berlin – Working longer until pension – Experts made these gloomy predictions for the future again and again. For example, several German economic institutes even introduce retirement at the age of 69to the treasury given the corona-Fill Pandemic. Pensions expert Bernd Raffelhüschen has now repeated this demand to IPPEN.MEDIA. “If we assume that at least some of the increase in life expectancy translates into longer working lives, we arrive at an age of 69,” he explained.

In the Union there had recently been considerations for a further increase in the retirement age. The CDU brought up the idea of ​​linking the start of retirement to life expectancy. Surprisingly different tones are now coming from the Chancellery. Chancellor Olaf Scholz got the audience in the mood for a positive future at a public dialogue in Erfurt.

New increase in retirement age? Olaf Scholz becomes clear

“I am firmly convinced that we no longer need to keep raising the retirement age,” he said SPD-Politicians according to the news agencies dpa and AFP. “Anyone who leaves school now at 17 has five decades of work ahead of them. I think that’s enough,” said Scholz. If someone wants to work longer, they should be able to do so – “but not because they have to, but because they can”.

Scholz also emphasized that, from his point of view, the statutory pension insurance system has “a good future”. Everyone can rest assured that the pension level will remain stable and not fall. He explained that pensions are doing better overall today than they were calculated in the 1990s. The federal government is giving 120 billion euros from the federal budget alone so that the pension “remains stable”

Many voices warn against the retirement age remaining the same

Not everyone sees it that way. Baden-Württemberg’s finance minister, Danyal Bayaz, recently got involved in the debate. He warned in conversation with German press agency: “My generation has to get used to working longer in old age – even if we want to maintain our prosperity.”

See also Film crew makes a surprising discovery in the sea - Nasa confirms the find 65 years and 9 months 65 years and 10 months 65 years and 11 months 66 years 66 years and 2 months 66 years and 4 months 66 years and 6 months 66 years and 8 months 66 years and 10 months 67 years

According to the current legal situation, the Age limit without pension deductions gradually increased from 65 to 67 years. For those born in 1964 or later, the standard retirement age is 67 years. The traffic light coalition has so far ruled out a new increase in the retirement age. (slo/dpa/AFP)