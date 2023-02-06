Tijuana, Baja California.- After the disappearance and death of an IMSS doctor in Sonora, the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office issued a search bulletin to find the whereabouts of Serafín Santacruz Sánchez, an IMSS radiologist who disappeared in Tijuana.

Serafín was last seen after leaving his home, located in the El Pípila neighborhood, on Monday, January 23, 2023. However, he communicated via WhatsApp with his brother on January 25, since then nothing has been known about him. he.

The young doctor is 34 years old, works at Clinic 1 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). Similarly, he is a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Baja California and studied his specialty in Radiology at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas.

Serafín has light brown eyes, brown hair, is fair-skinned, and has an oval chin. He weighs about 70 kilograms, is 1.60 meters tall, has a robust complexion, a large mouth, thick lips, and arched eyebrows.

In the same way, he has a medium and wide nose, a wide forehead, medium ears, a beard and a mustache. As particular signs, he has a scar caused by an appendix operation.

On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing black tennis shoes, green pants, a khaki jacket, and a black cap. In addition, he wore a bracelet, three rings on his left hand, helmet headphones, and a red backpack.

If you have information that leads to his whereabouts, please contact the number in Tijuana (664) 683-9643, the emergency number 911 or the anonymous complaint number 089.