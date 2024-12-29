The Portuguese is making progress with his injury and his wish is to anticipate the deadlines to be available even in March



William Carvalho It is a fixture in the nursing report that this year is being very prominent in the current situation. Real Betis. With players like Isco, Marc Roca, Bellerín, Mendy, Fornals, Lo Celso, Johnny Cardoso and others entering and leaving this relationship of those affected by physical mishaps, the Portuguese has always appeared since the duel against Leganés in September broke the Achilles tendonwhich caused him to have surgery days later. An injury of these characteristics always raises doubts about the length of time out and the quality of the player’s return, at 32 years old, but at the moment there is a lot of optimism in Betis with the situation of William Carvalho, who wants to shorten the deadlines. and he is even considering being with the group in March.

And the Portuguese is working constantly and the sensations he is receiving so far from the joint are very good. A few weeks ago it was already considered that he could join the team before the end of the season but each step he takes invites optimism and shortens an estimated time of absence that is already long.

Carvalho’s Achilles tendon ruptured in the area closest to the calf and he underwent reconstruction with his own tissue to accelerate his recovery. The footballer He exercises more and more and does not wear a protective boot for weeks now. His ability to evolve in this phase is key to knowing when he will return to the playing fields.

«With the recovery of William Carvalho we have good news. We don't want to set deadlines but his evolution is being very good and could be before the end of the season," said Ramón Alarcón, CEO of Betis, at the beginning of November.









The fact is that the club is very aware of the evolution of William Carvalho as a possible reinforcement for the team for the final stretch of the season. He is a key player for Manuel Pellegrini in recent campaigns and his good development is also pointed out with the scenario of the end of his contract in June 2026, being now one of the players with the highest salary on the team.