Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 2:20 p.m.



Updated 2:27 p.m.

If Luis Rubiales was already cornered by the kiss on the mouth to Jennifer Hermoso who has gone around the world, it turns out that new photos of the celebrations after the conquest of the Women’s World Cup by Jorge Vilda’s team that it puts the president of the Spanish Federation even more in the trigger. Only three days have passed since the resounding success of Spain, thanks to the great goal by the Sevillian Olga Carmona that knocked out the English, and with each passing minute the indignation of the top leader of Spanish football rises a little more in the tournament.

After the kiss to Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony, the effusive hugs to the players and his previous gesture touching his parts in the presidential box, together with Queen Letizia and the Infanta Sofía, now some shocking images of the still president of the FEF lifting a player on his shoulders. She is Athenea del Castillo. Precisely, in the last few hours, the Real Madrid player went viral due to her reaction during the Madrid Río party when Jorge Vilda, in his speech, mentioned Luis Rubiales.

In the new images, you can see how Luis Rubiales carries the extreme on his shoulders during the celebration of the World Cup, a very striking attitude when it comes to the highest president of Spanish football. This gesture further sinks the president of the FEF, who on Friday could find the majority support of Spanish football in the extraordinary Assembly that he has convened, but whose future hangs by a thread because he could end up disqualified by the Higher Sports Council as he already was. Angel Villar.