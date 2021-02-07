Luis Fabian Artime (55) became the new president of Belgrano de Córdoba by defeating Armando Pérez (77) at the polls. The former goalscorer got 65 percent of the 8,300 votes. People were very well behaved and there were no problems or incidents.

“To those who voted for me and those who did not, I ask you to support me because this year we want to return to the First Division“, said Artime after knowing the partial results of the counting of the votes.

Artime announced that the new celestial coach will be Alejandro Orfila, the former Atlanta and today the contract will be signed. He also warned that Mauro Óbolo will collaborate with the new Board of Directors.

He will be accompanied by Ricardo Leiva, from the Arcor group, and Antonio Mariano from the Max supermarket. Starting Monday, the work on the new CD will begin to review the club’s papers. And Artime admitted that there are 30 million pesos in the treasury to face and seek reinforcements for National B.

Artime, son of the legendary Luis and trained in the lower divisions of Ferro Carril Oeste, arrived at Alberdi’s club many years ago – his first stage was after his time at Independiente – and made his debut against Estudiantes de la Plata. And one of his most memorable goals was against Talleres and the fans made him an idol because the Luifa he made fun of the fans of Talleres. In addition, the government of Córdoba decided to name the southern tribune of Kempes.

In this way, a cycle of Armando Pérez and his leading friends ends. Because the Pirata’s partners always claimed that he had left Belgrano because he was president of AFA, a position for which Mauricio Macri had appointed him. Then he had to go and Belgrano went downhill to Nacional B.

Artime said that on Monday they will start working to put the team together. “Because this year we want to return to the First Division, because Belgrano deserves it and we have shown that we have to be playing with the greatest.” He even had a slip: “I think the difference is 70 to 40 percent”, he had ten left over …

The most important thing is that the elections were transparent and without any inconvenience. The Stadium was surrounded by police, all fenced off, and people from the COE controlling all the partners. Each one carried their ID and membership card. praise for Belgrano supporters who gave a show of democracy in a club that had not had elections for many years.

And the cry of “Luifa / Luifa“It spread throughout Alberdi and several neighborhoods in Córdoba.