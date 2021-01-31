Talavera continues to choke the Prado when its audience is not there. Something that has happened in all the games he has played this season at home except for one. Socuéllamos arranged a defensive tangle that the blue and white were unable to attack, although in the final stretch of the game those of Víctor Cea bottled up their rival and managed to crash two balls into the posts.

The visiting team went all out. At 12 seconds Megías had already sent a shot wide and when the first minute of the match was fulfilled Luis Lara crossed a shot against Edu Sousa a little more than necessary. At first, Socuéllamos pressed the ball out of Talavera. But as soon as the locals managed to overcome the first line of pressure, Manolo Martínez’s men fell back until the entire team was reunited in their own field.. The ceramics managed to advance meters from time to time on the right wing, but both Añón and Monroy were quickly caged by the defensive network socuellamino.

The side had the first chance for the locals in a quarter of an hour in a shot saved by Victor. Socuéllamos responded minutes later, in a foul thrown by Kike Domínguez, the best of the match, in which they got in the way between Jacobo and Iker Berruezo. Viktor wanted to shine in a shot by Vicente from outside the area and before the break he was attentive to a direct free from Góngora.

The locals tried with more insistence than gunpowder in the second half. It seemed like one of those games that have been seen so many times in El Prado. To take advantage of the great dimensions of the field to look for the wear of the rival. And although Socuéllamos, without leaving their faces, did lose steam, the locals failed to materialize their succession of occasions.

With the entry of Toño Calvo in the field, Talavera found, once again, another march. The Madrilenian headed out a corner thrown with Choco and then put a sweet pass to Ceberio that this crashed on the crossbar. And in 84 ‘the Donostiarra had it in another corner kick from Góngora that finished over the frame of Viktor.

Neither team had yet said their last word. In 87 ‘Iker Berruezo headed up a cross from Razvan and already in 90’ Bourdal headed another corner kick from Góngora to the postWho else, again very accurate in set pieces. But this time it was not enough for the three points to thicken the Talavera box.