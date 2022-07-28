There are two hypotheses of the investigators: little Diana was stunned by the drug or by now too weak and tired of that life of hardship

The autopsy carried out on the little body of the little girl Diana it has not established the certain cause of death. The little girl died perhaps of hunger, thirst or too much heat.

She didn’t cry, or at least no neighbor heard her moans while was dying of hardship.

While the tests on traces of milk are awaited, which will confirm or deny the hypothesis of the sedative, another has emerged chilling hypothesis about what could have happened in that small one-bedroom apartment in Milan.

No solid food was found in Diana’s stomach, only traces of a material compatible with the cushion found in the cot, which the little girl may have bitten from being too hungry. There are two leads currently being followed by the investigators.

Did Diana not have the strength to cry or was she stunned by the En?

The 18-month-old may have been numb from the drug and this would explain why she didn’t cry and why no one heard her screaming or looking for her mom. Or Diana was already too weak and tired of that life of hardship? Perhaps the last time she understood that her mother, Alessia Pifferi, it would not arrive in time to save her, as had happened on other weekends spent alone at home. And maybe she is let it go to death, his only way of salvation.

A desperation and suffering, which could have led the child to let go. Without even having the strength to ask for help and to make hers heard heartbreaking tears.

She was small, but 18 months is enough to understand that the house is empty and that her mother is not there, willing to take care of her. Could Diana have realized she had no hope? Or did her sedative not allow her to cry and she lay helpless in the bed until she took her last breath? The answer will come only after the results of the others exams on her little body and after those of traces of milk found in the bottle.