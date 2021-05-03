Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara. Europa Press

Five months after the hunger strike carried out by various members of the opposition Movement San Isidro (MSI), which ended in police eviction and led to an unprecedented protest by young creators at the gates of the Cuban Ministry of Culture on November 27 of the year In the past, again the leader of the MSI, Luís Manuel Otero Alcántara, has not eaten or drunk at home for a week. On this occasion, he basically demands that the police siege around his home in Old Havana, which is the headquarters of the MSI, cease, and that they return several works that he used in his last ‘performance’ and were seized from him.

The MSI is a small group made up of opponents, activists and independent opposition artists who use social networks to spread their message and who for the Cuban government are simply “mercenaries in the service of the United States.” For months now, the main members of the MSI have been subjected to arbitrary detentions (usually for hours) or prevented from leaving their homes, while official television systematically accuses them of participating in an “ideological subversion” plan orchestrated from abroad to “Destabilize” the country and hinder any possible rapprochement by the Biden Administration, accusations they reject.

On Friday, the cardinal of Havana, Juan de la Caridad García, sent his chancellor, Ramón Sánchez Polcari, to the home of Alcántara to ask him, unsuccessfully, to end the hunger and thirst strike that he has maintained for days. Polcari spent about an hour with the dissident, who also demands that the siege around him be lifted and stop detaining him every time he leaves his house, and after the visit he said that he was unable to convince him and that he saw Alcántara ” firm in your decision ”to continue the hunger strike. This Sunday the leader of the MSI was transferred by the authorities to the Calixto García hospital in Havana.

Following Alcántara’s admission to the hospital facility, the United States embassy in Cuba came out in favor of the activist and expressed concern for his health. “Like all Cubans, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We have seen reports that he is hospitalized and his condition is stable. We urge the authorities to protect his well-being at this difficult time, ”the diplomatic mission said in a statement. For their part, official media affirmed that Alcántara is in good health and questioned whether his “medical parameters” correspond to those of someone who has not ingested liquids or food for eight days. The deputy director general for the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Johana Tablada, responded hours later on Twitter to the message from the US embassy, ​​stating that the “misleading concern and message of contempt from the US government to the Cuban people is” painful “. that applies a policy of abuse and suffocation ”.

Beyond the current Alcantara protest, what happened in recent months around the MSI and the 27N demonstration at the Ministry of Culture has sparked a heated debate on the island, especially on social media. The underlying issue is known: the need to open true spaces for political participation on the island, the cessation of acts of repudiation as a way of responding to those who disagree, freedom of expression and creation and tolerance with those who think differently, are the main demands.

In this sense, figures of Cuban culture such as the filmmakers Fernando Pérez or Jorge Perugorría, singer-songwriters such as Silvio Rodríguez or academics such as Carlos Alzugaray – former Cuban ambassador to the EU and member of the communist party – have spoken, none of them suspected of counterrevolution. and mercenarism. All on various occasions have expressed that although they do not share the agenda of the MSI or what they represent, Cuban society must open spaces that are increasingly inclusive and democratic, because since there is a single party system on the island, all the more reason should be given room to different sensitivities and respect even that of those who do not share the socialist model.

In addition to the central issue of economic reforms, the VIII Congress of the PCC also addressed the issue of new “political-ideological challenges”, admitting that the internet and social networks – today the main “weapon” used by opponents and where the public unrest due to the economic hardships that are being experienced is expressed in an increasingly open way – it is the main “battlefield”. The Cuban government is planted and its arguments are the same as always: with the “counterrevolutionaries” there can be no dialogue or tolerance.

After being elected first secretary of the PCC, the Cuban president himself, Miguel Díaz-Canel, directly warned the members of the MSI: “We are not going to allow the ‘artivistas’ – as they say themselves, in quotation marks – of chaos, of the vulgarity, contempt, tarnish the flag and insult the authorities. We are not unaware that they desperately seek to be arrested to fulfill the mandate of those who pay them, that they have not just found credible victims for their infamous reports on Cuba. It is good to warn the mercenary lumpen who profits from the fate of all, those who ask for “invasion now”, those who continually offend in words and in fact those who do not rest, that the patience of this people has limits! “

So things bogged down and with Alcantará entrenched, Cuban intellectuals and artists – many identified with official positions – ask for “restraint” whenever they can. They note that social media is here to stay and that the activism of the MSI and other young opponents, funded or not by the US, will continue. For this reason, they assure, it is better to respond with political solutions, not police, to claims that are political. For the general good.

