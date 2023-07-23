Not even Lewis Hamilton’s pole position, nor that strange change in tire construction in the middle of the season, nor the resurrection of McLaren have been able to prevent Max Verstappen from scoring another crushing victory. From start to finish, from start to finish, the Dutchman confirmed his ninth race win this season, and there are seven in a row, to further open the gap with the other drivers on the grid.

In this race the first pursuer was Lando Norris, while Sergio Pérez completed the podium. The Spaniards finished very far, especially Fernando Alonso, who was not where expected here either. The Asturian’s ninth tastes very sour, especially since Checo started behind him and ended up in front. Carlos Sainz, immersed in the Ferrari maelstrom, did not achieve an overly optimistic result either and finished just ahead of Alonso, in an eighth place that he knows little about.

With Hamilton since his ninth pole at this circuit, the first few meters of the Hungarian Grand Prix were critical. Verstappen knew that he was at stake in these first meters and came out with the knife between his teeth to avoid an initial fight. This, together with the fact that the seven-time champion was not particularly brilliant, meant that not only did the usual take first, but the McLarens also took advantage of the situation to pass them. In just one lap, Verstappen made a hopeless escape to victory, while the surprising Piastri took second and Norris third, on the prowl.

Behind, Carlos Sainz, who started eleventh, rose five entry positions, until he ran into what is being his great enemy this year: his own teammate, Charles Leclerc. Despite the fact that the Monegasque was on worse (medium) tires and the Spaniard’s strategy required that they benefit him in these early stages, at Ferrari they once again showed that, when in doubt, the coin will always fall on the side of -‘il Predestinato’. At the Scuderia they decided that they should not order Leclerc to let Sainz pass, despite the fact that the Spaniard’s pace was higher due to a tire issue, which ultimately made it difficult for them to fight for the podium area. For his part, Fernando Alonso also climbed positions until little by little he had to settle for eighth place in the first third of the test until the tire changes arrived. The Aston Martin’s pace, as had happened before, was not as expected.

But from the first meters, to highlight the one that Guanyu Zhou messed up. The Chinese driver, who started from a spectacular fifth place, got stuck at the start and in the first corner caused a carambola that ended with the two Alpine eliminating each other. Zhou was dropped five seconds for this incident.

the tires decide



While Pérez showed that with a Red Bull and hard tires it is easier to reach the podium (or aspire to it, at least), the fight for third place remained in the hands of McLaren and Hamilton. The seven-time champion let his predecessors decide, and in the Woking team Norris prevailed over Piastri. Despite the fact that it was the Australian who was ahead at the time of the first stoppage, it was the Briton who benefited from the strategy, when they made him come on earlier to undercut his own teammate.

On the other hand, at Ferrari, despite the fact that they tried the same thing with Sainz and Leclerc, it came out in favor of the man from Madrid by sheer luck. In this case, it was bad for the Monegasque, because it was a negative save and, as it should have happened at the first moment, Sainz took the lead in the internecine fight between the Scuderia. This fight benefited Fernando Alonso, fighting for sixth place, who began to cut time behind him once he was warned that his old Italian team were in the fray.

The problem is that in the pits he made a mistake. When he made his second stop, Alonso slightly lifted his foot off the brake, which caused the rear tires to continue spinning just enough to lose an extra second at that stop and make the final stint already to hold the points positions and not be able to climb any further. Alonso ended up accepting the final ninth place, which is far from what was expected.

Ahead, Leclerc was penalized five seconds when he pitted, which was a godsend for Sainz to try to pass him. It did not go well, because the man from Madrid entered the finish line with more than those 5 seconds to the point that with five laps to go he lost seventh position with George Russell, who was warned of the penalty that Leclerc was carrying and entered that margin of five seconds with the Monegasque. Thus, Russell finished ahead of Leclerc and Sainz, who again kissed the canvas.

Pérez’s final rush took Piastri off the podium, who helplessly had to take fourth place for granted, and almost did the same with Norris, in a final stretch in which Hamilton gritted his teeth and came close to adding a new podium. Yet another race that ended with Verstappen in front, with Norris second and Pérez third. In fifteen days, Belgian GP (which this year is ahead of the summer break) to see if something can change. It doesn’t look like