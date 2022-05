05/22/2021. 5,200 Real Murcia fans traveled to Alicante last Sunday, a figure that will be higher in the final against Peña Deportiva next Sunday. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

Murcianism is just a few days away from marking a new milestone in the history of a centennial club that has always been accompanied by its fans, both at home and when it has played away from it. According to forecasts, everything indicates that around ten thousand fans will take the Rico Pérez next Sunday. If it occurs (in the semifin