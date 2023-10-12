Antonio Muñoz, priest accused of abuse in Malaga, in an image from the 80s.

EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a database updated with all known cases. If you know of any case that has not seen the light, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

─────────

A sixth case hidden in the past of a priest accused of pedophilia in Malaga joins the five published this week in this newspaper, after the controversy over the arrest of two priests. He is the clergyman accused by a former student of the city’s Europa School, a private center where he was her religion teacher in the mid-eighties. BM’s testimony was sent in June to the bishopric of Málaga in the fourth report on abuses by EL PAÍS, and she herself later went to give a statement to the diocese, although they did not give her any information about the identity or whereabouts of the priest. This woman did not remember his name, she doubted if he was Antonio, and she told how he disappeared from school overnight because a scandal broke out: she appeared in the magazine Interview accused of pedophilia. EL PAÍS found an article from this magazine from 1986 about a priest from Malaga arrested on that date, but this woman was not sure that she belonged to him. She was right: there was a second priest of this diocese who then came out in Interview. It was in 1987 and it was Antonio Muñoz Rivero, in a shocking report, titled The priest’s large family: He had five children and his three daughters accused him of abusing them. Three former students of the Europa School have identified him as the one who was his religion teacher.

What now comes to light with the testimony of BM and another classmate, EPS, is that she also committed abuse at that center. The director of the school, who was a high school student there at the time, has assured that he does not remember any scandal involving a teacher who appeared in Interviewand did not want to give more explanations.

Finally learning the priest’s identity, BM is outraged. Especially because when she went to the bishopric in July they did not want to clarify anything to her, his name, what became of him, and she is convinced that they knew who he was. “They just wanted to know how much I knew, and then they never contacted me again. Not an apology, not an explanation, nothing. “The bishopric is very irresponsible.” She also regrets the school’s attitude: “They never asked us girls, they didn’t worry about whether we had also suffered abuse. Knowing that we had had it in there. “They just prohibited us from talking about it.”

More relevant data emerge that the diocese led by Bishop Jesús Catalá does not want to clarify: after being discovered and accused of pedophilia – it is also not explained if judicial actions were taken and with what result -, Muñoz was sent to Venezuela by Bishop Ramón Buxarrais. He remained there as a missionary until 2002. The other priest who appeared in the magazine, detained for abuse, Rafael Medina, was also offered on the same dates to go to America, according to what the priest himself said years later, who rejected him and left his habits. . Buxarrais, bishop of Malaga from 1973 to 1991, is also under suspicion of cover-up in two other cases uncovered by this newspaper. He is still alive and it is unknown if the diocese has asked him for explanations in the investigations that he is obliged to carry out by order of the Pope.

The bishop emeritus of Malaga, Ramón Buxarrais, in a tribute ceremony held in 2005. FG Guerrero (EFE)

Muñoz returned to Malaga in 2002 and died last month at the age of 97. In the article of Interview, the woman who denounced him for not recognizing the paternity of her children claimed that the bishopric knew of her situation and gave her a pension for seven years, since the priest abandoned her to her fate for seasons. First, 3,000 pesetas and then up to 8,000. The priest’s biography culminates in a surprising way: he was appointed chaplain of his Holiness in 2001, with John Paul II. It is an honorary position of the Vatican that is conferred on elderly priests, in recognition of their work, and that is usually done at the proposal of the diocese. It was during the time of Bishop Antonio Dorado. The Malaga episcopate, as in the other cases, refuses to provide explanations or any information. “The protocol that the Catholic Church has has been carried out by the diocese of Malaga” is the only answer.

The story the magazine told is amazing. The woman who reported the facts, who was called Pepita The priest’s, said that he met the priest in his town, Campanillas, where he was stationed. He had been ordained in 1951 and his first assignment was Álora and manager of Carratraca. He was also bursar of Cuevas Bajas, vicar of the Holy Martyrs of Málaga, Ubrique, El Bosque and Benamahoma. According to Pepita, he became infatuated with her, telling her that he would leave the Church and they would marry her. He remembered that they went to the Puerta Oscura area, in Malaga, where couples went, and since she was embarrassed that he was dressed as a priest, he changed before her in an open field. He stated that the priest was 30 years old, around 1956, and she was 19. That is, he was a minor according to the laws of the time. In fact, she maintained in the text, she forged his baptismal certificate to give him three more years and got him a false ID. When she got pregnant, she detailed, she put a floor for him.

In 1958, Pepita continued, they kicked the priest out of town. “The rich got together and reported to the bishopric that the priest had hit a boy for not paying at the cinema he ran and that he also flirted with all the girls he could. “They sent him to Antequera as chaplain.” Children continued to be born and in the end, this woman said, the priest bought a plot of land and built a house for them. As it was an open secret, she said that the bishop, Emilio Benavent, promised her “help and punishment for the guilty.” And although at first she denied everything, when the priest abandoned her she turned to the bishop: “He told me that they already knew everything and that although I had rejected the initial help, they were going to pay me 3,000 pesetas a month to support my children. That same afternoon she showed up at my house, Sister Agustina, with the 3,000 pesetas, and she was coming every month for seven years. She added that sometimes, if she happened to find that the priest was at home, she would go under the bed when the nun came so that she would not see him and the assignment would not be withdrawn. During that period Muñoz was chaplain of the hospital and cemetery of Antequera, and chaplain of the Dominicans in the same town. Also, in charge of La Joya, treasurer of Benamocarra, in charge of Iznate and vicar of San Sebastián, according to data from the diocese.

The current bishop of Málaga, Jesús Catalá, in an informative meeting held in May 2022. Europa press (DIOCESE OF MÁLAGA)

This situation and the family pension were maintained, according to this woman, with three successive bishops in the sixties: Emilio Benavent, Ángel Suquía and Ramón Buxarrais. In those years the priest abused his three daughters, as they themselves accused in the magazine. Finally, in 1968, the priest was sent to Venezuela for the first time, and he was assigned at least to Ospino, in the state of Portuguesa, and then to El Sombrero, in Guárico. He was there 16 years.

He returned in 1984 and, according to the biography published by the diocese, he was parish priest of Benagalbón, in charge of Moclinejo and chaplain of another school in Málaga, Virgen Milagrosa. Later he was assigned to the parish of San Álvaro, which is in the Puertosol urbanization, next to the Europa school, where he also began teaching classes and now the accusations have arisen. It was then that the priest’s family found out that he had returned, he denounced him for not recognizing the paternity of his children and in April 1987 he told his story to Interview. Later, after disappearing from the school and the parish, Muñoz was transferred to Virgen del Carmen and Santa Fe de Los Boliches, in Fuengirola. Finally, the bishopric sent him back to Venezuela in 1988. He spent 14 years, until he retired and returned to Spain.

When asked by this newspaper, the bishopric of Malaga does not answer why the victim’s request to know the identity of the priest and how they acted towards him has not been attended to. Nor does it explain if a canonical process was opened against him in 1987, why he was sent to Venezuela, and if there he had contact with minors and there are also complaints. Nor why Muñoz even obtained the appointment of chaplain of the Holiness of him. The whitening of the figure of this priest led to They will interview him in 2019 on the bishopric’s website like a model priest.