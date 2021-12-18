VIDEOThreatened by the omikron variant, the cabinet is closing the Netherlands again. Almost everything has to be closed until January 14, from catering, culture and sports to the hairdresser and the casino. The lockdown starts tonight. Follow the press conference live via this site at 7 p.m.



Niels Klaassen, Jan Hoedeman



Dec 18 2021











The cabinet is adopting the OMT advice for a hard lockdown, sources around the Binnenhof confirm. Details will follow at the press conference at 7 p.m. tonight. After the emergency meeting, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA) only wanted to say this afternoon that he shares the ‘great concerns’ of the OMT. “They give reason for additional measures.”

The winter lockdown means that only essential shops and services (such as supermarkets and physiotherapists) will be open in the coming period. Collection remains possible at cafeterias and restaurants. A curfew would not be in the planning this time, it also takes a lot of time to reintroduce.

The number of visitors at home remains the same, at four per day. A self-test is recommended. Schools and childcare facilities will probably remain open for children of parents in crucial professions. Professional sport without an audience could also continue.

Furthermore, the lock is on, just like December last year. Hairdressers, catering, museums, sports, theaters and education must close, the number of contacts must be reduced significantly to dampen the expected omikron wave.

(Article continues after the graphic)



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The cabinet is now pulling the emergency brake as a precaution. The omikrone peak has yet to come, with the lockdown those involved hope to limit the number of infections, so that time can be bought to put as many booster shots as possible. After three vaccinations, the protection against serious disease by the new mutant seems strong for the time being.

omikron

The new version of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, it is unclear how much sicker people become than with the delta variant. There are bright spots in this area, but there is still a lack of solid analyses.

But the cabinet does not want to wait for care to overflow again and is already applying the brakes. Early intervention is one of the important lessons of this autumn, the OMT acknowledges.

Watch our videos about the coronavirus here.

An empty street in Amsterdam during the previous lockdown. © Joris van Gennip

