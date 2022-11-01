There was nothing to do for Mario Filetti: on the bike with him also a friend of his, who is still struggling to survive

A very bad road crash occurred in the early hours of last Sunday morning, in Aci Catena, near Catania. Unfortunately, a 19-year-old boy lost his life. His name was Mario Filetti and he was aboard a motorcycle together with a friend of his age, who is now in serious condition hospitalized.

A really dramatic end of October as regards the deaths that occurred following a road collision in Italy. In particular, Sunday was a really sad day.

Around 8:30 pm, a car in which an entire family of Albanian origin was traveling, went off the road on the Via Emilia, near Reggio, colliding very violently against the wall of a rustic which is located a few meters from the roadway.

On board the Fiat Stilo they traveled a 30 year old manwho was driving, his 22-year-old partner Shane Hyseni. Then there were the girl’s two younger brothers, Rejana and Resat Hyseni, who were only 8 and 11 years old. And finally there was the little one. Mattias, a year and a half. The son that the man had just with Shane.

The only one to survive what was in effect a real massacre was the driver, who is now struggling to survive in the hospital.

A few hours earlier, at the first light of dawn, another road crash had put an end to the life of Mario, a boy from the province of Catania only 19 years old.

The dynamics of the accident by MArio Filetti

According to what some local media reported, Mario Filetti was on board one motorcycle on which one of his was also traveling friend peer. It is not yet clear which of the two was driving.

For reasons yet to be clarified, the vehicle lost grip with the asphalt and the two young people fell to the ground, bumping into one traffic island. The accident occurred in Aci Catena, at the intersection between Via Generale Finocchiaro, Eremo Sant’Anna and Scale Sant’Anna.

Immediate arrival of the rescuers on the spot, who picked up the boys and took them both to the nearby hospital Cannizzaro. Shortly after his arrival, Mario passed away due to severe trauma.

The other young man, in very serious conditionswas transferred to the Catania Polyclinic, where he is still struggling to survive.