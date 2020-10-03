After the Hathras incident of Uttar Pradesh, now a shocking incident has also come to light in Madhya Pradesh. A married Dalit woman who committed a gang rape in a village in Chichli police station area in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh committed suicide on Friday. The 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped four days ago by three people. It is being told that after the gang rape, the police did not register a case for several days, due to which the victim committed suicide. The victim’s family alleges that the police did not register a case against the accused in the last three days.

Now taking this matter seriously, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, registering a case against the outpost who did not write an FIR in this case, along with giving directions to arrest and immediate effect to the two police officers there Instructions to remove from have also been given. On Friday, the police arrested one of the gang rape accused, while two others were arrested for abetting the victim to suicide.

Gadarwara’s Subdivisional Police Officer (SDOP) Sitaram Yadav said on Friday that Assistant Sub-Inspector Misrilal Kodpe, who was in charge of Gotoria police chowki, has been suspended for negligence in the case. Along with this, one of the accused Arvind has been arrested by registering a case under Section 376-D of IPC against three accused Arvind Chaudhary, Parasu Chaudhary and Anil Rai on gang rape charges, while searching for two other accused. Is going

Hathras gang rape victim’s father said – CM Yogi assured justice

Sitaram Yadav said that the woman went to the farm on Monday with her two nieces to cut grass for cattle. He was allegedly raped by the accused there. However, the SDOP said that the victim’s two nieces said that the accused had caught and teased her, but did not confirm that she had been raped. The two girls told the police that when they started shouting at the time of the incident, the accused fled from there.

Sitaram Yadav claimed that the woman and her husband had verbally complained to the police on the same day but the complaint was not clear. On Friday, when the victim went to fetch water in the village, another woman, Lilabai, allegedly taunted her, the police officer said. After this, the victim went to his house and hanged him. The victim’s husband alleged that they were trying to register a case for the last three days but to no avail.

“We have arrested Motilal, father of Arvind, accused of gang rape and another woman, Lilabai, under Section 306 of IPC for inciting the victim to suicide as she insulted the victim,” he said. He said that the police is investigating the matter further by registering a case of gang rape.