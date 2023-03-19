With videoManchester City have convincingly reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup. In its own Etihad Stadium, coach Pep Guardiola’s team won 6-0 against Burnley. Striker Erling Haaland led the big victory in the English cup tournament with the first three goals.



Sports editorial



Mar 18 2023

Haaland had also helped Manchester City to the 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last Tuesday with five hits. Against Burnley, where Ian Maatsen started in the base, he also showed that a small chance was enough for a goal. Haaland mounted an attack with Julián Álvarez in the 32nd minute, got the ball back and finished. Three minutes later he made it 2-0 from a cross from Phil Foden from the left. After the break, Haaland scored his third goal and thus his sixth hat-trick of the season. City then increased the score with two goals from Álvarez and Cole Palmer’s 5-0.

The other three quarter-finals in the FA Cup will follow on Sunday. Sheffield United play Blackburn Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion play League Two’s Grimsby Town. Trainer Erik ten Hag takes on Fulham with Manchester United.

Erling Haland. © REUTERS



Simple night for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay and Atlético Madrid had no problem with Justin Kluivert’s Valencia tonight. Memphis, who was substituted after 64 minutes and missed a huge opportunity in the first half, appeared at the kick-off, just like Kluivert. When he was taken off after more than an hour, Atlético had a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco.

Three minutes after the substitution of the Orange striker, Thomas Lemar determined the final score at 3-0, so that Atlético Madrid is now third with 51 points behind FC Barcelona (65 points) and Real Madrid (56 points). Those two rivals will play against each other in the Clásico tomorrow (9 p.m.). Kluivert was taken to the side thirteen minutes before the end and remains with his team in seventeenth place with 26 points, as many as number 18 Getafe and number 19 Almería. See also Forced adoption of Ukrainian children is part of Putin's war strategy

Memphis Depay celebrates Antoine Griezmann’s goal. ©AFP



Defeat for Noa Lang and Bjorn Meijer at Club Brugge

The away match against KV Kortrijk ended in disappointment for Noa Lang and Bjorn Meijer’s Club Brugge. Both Dutchmen played the entire match and left the field with a 1-0 defeat. As a result, Club Brugge is now number four nineteen points behind leader RC Genk.

View all results in the foreign competitions below.

Program Premier League (England)





Program La Liga (Spain)





Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Program Serie A (Italy)





Program Ligue 1 (France)





Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Standings





Statistics





