Santa Fe paid dearly for an error in the finishing of the match and was barely able to draw 1-1 against Universidad de Chile, a result that eliminated it from the Copa Libertadores Femenina. tournament in which I was very excited about the title, due to the fact of playing it at home.

A counterattack allowed the Chilean team to achieve equality, with a goal from Rebeca Fernández in the 89th minute, and thus take first place in group B of the tournament. Las Leonas had taken the lead with an own goal by Fernanda Pinilla, in the 35th minute.

The second went to Olimpia of Paraguay, who, at the same time of the match at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, beat Barcelona of Ecuador 3-1 at Pascual Guerrero, in Cali.

Universidad de Chile was left with seven points, followed by Olimpia with six. Santa Fe He was left with four and Barcelona left the tournament without winning any points.

The Chileans will play in the quarterfinals of the women’s Libertadores against National Athleticwhich finished in second place in group A, after losing 3-4 against Palmeiras in the last match of the group stage, also at Techo.

The Brazilians, current champions of the tournament, will face Olimpia in the next phase.

There are three places left for the quarterfinals, which will be defined this Thursday. In group C, Corinthians is the leader with six units, followed by Colo Colo and Libertad-Limpeño, with three, and Always Ready, without units.

On the last day, Colo Colo will face Always Ready at Techo and Corinthians will face Libertad-Limpeño at Pascual Guerrero. Both games, at 3 p.m.

In zone D, América is risking its life against Nacional de Montevideo. They will have to score goals and wait for Boca to lose against Internacional de Porto Alegre in Bogotá. The two meetings will be at 5:30 in the afternoon.

