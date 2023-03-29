The anime piracy site b9good, which had been running since 2008 – albeit under a different name – ended up being shut down by the Chinese authorities. This is because although this portal was Japanese, its servers were in this nation.

This is an important action by the Chinese government. But it didn’t just remove this illegal deposit of digital content. It also took legal action against four people involved.

China proceeded to act after a complaint issued by CODA (Content Distribution Overseas Association) against the site. This Japan-based organization searches for and investigates copyright infringing sites abroad.

As revealed by this group, it is the first time that China has removed an anime piracy distribution website based on one of its requests. It is a very important step.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

According to CODA, the b9good site was one of the largest sources of illegal Japanese animation content. The fact that it had an interface in Japanese meant that around 95% of its visitors were from the Land of the Rising Sun.

The first arrest in relation to the site was on February 14 in the city of Chongqing. The person responsible, a 33-year-old man, was released on bail. The other accused are also around 30 years old.

How much profit does an anime hacking site make?

The CODA vs. b9good case sheds a bit of light on the profits a website dedicated to piracy of anime and other content can make. According to this organization, from March 2021 to February 2023, it had more than 300 million accesses.

In that time the first person arrested obtained between 120 and 140 million yen. That is, between $16.74 to $19.53 million Mexican pesos. And the site started in 2008!

Fountain: Toei Animation.

It’s just a sample of how much a site of this type pays and reveals the reason why they keep appearing on the Internet. Who is behind CODA? Well, several Japanese animation studios as well as television stations.

Those are the cases of TV Tokyo, NHK, Toei Animation and TOHO. All of them were the ones who issued their complaint to the Chinese authorities to close this site. TOHO indicates that it will continue with its actions against piracy.

With details from Japan Times. The videos in this note are part of CODA’s campaign against piracy.

