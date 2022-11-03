The hack who suffered the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation It is one more of the already long list of federal government cyber vulnerabilities, that had its maximum expression with the one suffered by the National defense, regardless of who caused it, Guacamayas or not.

The truth is that the server intrusion of the Secretary of Communications, a dependency that remains without a confirmed incumbent and is one of the most abandoned in the entire administration, It has forced the closure of all the procedures carried out by that secretariat, including, says its statement, the delivery of federal licenses for federal motor transport drivers, civil aeronautical procedures such as permits, programs, accreditations, issuance of licenses and certificates of capacity. This is happening practically at the same time that, for example, the civil aviation authorities were removed and the goal was set to recover category one in that area, a rating that continues to grow over time, which has hanged the national airlines and without possibilities of growing, beyond their own insufficiencies, the airports of Toluca and especially Felipe Angeles. We know that the happy dates that some officials handled about its recovery by the end of the year are a utopia and with the closure of cybernetic operations of the secretariat, this will be delayed even more.

Cybersecurity remains one of the weakest chapters of national security. The decision not to renew equipment, licenses, programs during the first two years of government, a decision in fact prolonged in many spaces of the federal administration to this day, has exposed the vulnerability of our IT services of all kinds, in all dependencies.

But the issue goes far beyond the work that can be carried out by a group, or several, of hackers. What is evident is that we are underestimating an issue that, for our geopolitical reality, is key. Since the beginning of the Biden administration (the idea had also been presented with Trump but not so explicitly) the White House has insisted on creating a sort of protective cybersecurity bubble for all of North America, obviously including Canada and Mexico. .

It is an issue that has been presented privately and publicly and that the federal government has not taken up again, without understanding that this is directly related to the intrusion that Russia and China have made in the American Union and other countries, including in electoral matters, as happened with the 2016 and 2020 elections in the American Union and with many other political and economic events.

Mexico has not only not advanced in this direction together with the United States, but has done so following opposite directions, as has been the agreement established in this field with the regime of Vladimir Putin for the geolocation system (which has civil purposes but in this case also military) of Russian origin, or with China in the expansion of its business in the area, such as the contracts with the Chinese company Nuctech to provide the cybernetic services of the 14 border customs that Mexico has with the United States .

Coincidence or not, every time the federal government advances in this type of agreement with hemispheric rivals of the American Union (which we should also understand as our rivals in those areas) it turns out that some tragedy occurs that exposes our vulnerability in the matter, from the hacking of the National Defense to the Ministry of Communications and other agencies, from the National Lottery to the Bank of Mexico. It seems that it is not fully understood that there are red lines that cannot be violated without paying costs.

It is all very well to invite Julian Assange’s family to Mexico, to the independence festivities and give them a wide recognition or ask for the release of that character in the morning, but someone should understand that for the United States and the European Community, Assange does not he is one more communicator, he is someone who, from his point of view, carried out espionage, affected national security and, in addition, was used to intervene in electoral processes, both in the election that Trump won and Hillary Clinton lost, as well as in the referendum Catalan or the Brexit consultation. And each hack, each exhibited national computer vulnerability, continues to be, it is a matter of perceptions, a reminder that we are going down a very bad path in this area.

Weird

The murder in Puebla, in the parking lot of a shopping center, of the lawyer Fernando Castillo Pacheco, nicknamed the golden boy who was involved in many controversial issues in recent years, including an injunction to try to prevent the arrival of 500 Cuban doctors to Mexico is one of those crimes that remain without a solution but that generate many more questions than answers.

It does not seem to be another fact of daily violence, nor something directly related to organized crime. It is, like the death of Sergio Carmona Angulo, the Tamaulipas businessman murdered a few months ago in Monterrey, one of those events that falls squarely within the so-called suspicion.