One second habeas corpus presented by the opposition to denounce the government of Gildo Insfrán should be attended by the federal justice of Formosa. This was resolved by the fair hall of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber. In this case, it is a proposal by councilor Miguel Alfredo Montoya that points to human rights violations of a constitutional and conventional nature in isolation centers.

Despite the fact that the Secretary of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla He argued that there are no human rights violations in the province of Formosa, the opposition is advancing with the judicial claim that is opposed to the government’s proposal.

After the determination of the Federal Chamber of Cassation, with a majority vote, on the competence of the federal justice of Formosa to attend the habeas corpus from the senator Luis Naidenoff, With the votes of judges Mariano Borinsky and Juan Carlos Gemignani, it was now resolved under the same criteria: that the Formosan federal jurisdiction must intervene in the treatment of another habeas corpus initiated by Formosan councilor Miguel Alfredo Montoya.

Like Naidenoff, the councilor denounced that in the government isolation centers that operate in the province of Formosa, “there are violations of human rights of a constitutional and conventional nature such as the right to life, to a healthy environment, to physical and mental health, to privacy, intimacy, to circulation and the right to receive dignified treatment -among others- “.

In his presentation, Montoya affirmed that the isolation measures ordered by the Insfrán government, “provoke coexistence in the same physical space between people infected with the Covid-19 virus (with or without symptoms), people with suspected cases without a definitive diagnosisor, people who had close contact with someone infected and people who entered the province of Formosa and must comply with isolation -the latter, even with a negative PCR test- “.

On the other hand, he also denounced that in such health centers, which would number more than one hundred, “the conditions of privacy, intimacy and hygiene are not minimally respected, nor the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.”

As an aggravating factor, it was pointed out that isolated persons – even minors – “share the same bathroom and are held in places with precarious divisions and in overcrowded conditions, without respecting distance and without sufficient ventilation or cooling.”

In similar terms to what was stated by the radical senator, the councilor indicated that, in the event of offering any type of resistance to being transferred and / or isolated, “people are threatened with being charged with the commission of the crime provided for in art. 205 of the Penal Code and with being deprived of their liberty in a precautionary manner “.

For the government of Alberto Fernández, in a marked defense of Insfrán’s management, these are exaggerated complaints. But the opposition hopes that the federal justice of Formosa will address their claims now that the Highest Criminal Court has determined that it is that instance that must intervene.

As happened when Senator Naidenoff appealed the decision that the claims be filed with the provincial courts, the Attorney General for Cassation, Raúl Pleé, held the same position and that federal justice was incompetent to deal with the case. For this reason, it requested that the cassation appeal be rejected and that the habeas corpus continue its proceedings before the local justice of the province of Formosa.

Drs Borinsky and Gemignani argued that the case was “analogous to the one resolved on January 27, 2021, at which time they gave rise to the appeal of the legislator Petcoff Naidenoff”, therefore they referred to the grounds set forth there and understood that Formosa’s federal jurisdiction must resolve the claims for the alleged human rights violations in the province of Formosa within the framework of the isolation measures ordered by the provincial government.

For his part, Judge Petrone also considered that the case was analogous to that initiated by the aforementioned Petcoff Naidenoff and recalled having led on that occasion the rejection of the appeal, in accordance with the ruling by the Attorney General Pleé.

At the same time, on Monday the deadlines for the Insfrán government to respond at the request of the Procuration against Institutional Violence (Procuvin), formulated by the prosecutor Diego Iglesias. He asked for a detail on the conditions of the isolation centers, their dimensions, accommodation capacity, current quotas, staffing that work there, among other data related to the building and health situation.