Those who have undergone the coronavirus asymptomatic or in a mild form also need a vaccine against COVID-19. This was stated by the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg, reports TASS on Tuesday, September 1st.

“Of course, vaccination is necessary for those who have had a mild illness or are asymptomatic,” he said, stressing that scientists do not have data on how long the immunity of COVID-19 patients can last.

The registration of the world’s first Russian vaccine against COVID-19 under the name “Sputnik V” was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was reported that doctors will be the first to be vaccinated.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic.