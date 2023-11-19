Ministry of Emergency Situations: another group of 117 Russians evacuated from Gaza was delivered to their homeland

Another group of 117 Russian citizens, evacuated the day before from the Gaza Strip, was delivered to their homeland. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in Telegram-channel.

The Il-76 plane, performing a special flight from Cairo, landed at the capital’s Domodedovo airport. Some Russians went to their relatives, the rest went to temporary accommodation centers in Klin and Volokolamsk near Moscow, where they have everything they need for a comfortable stay. Psychologists from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations provide assistance to evacuees.

In total, since the beginning of the humanitarian mission, 525 people have already been delivered to Russia from Cairo.

Earlier it was reported that about 130 Russians evacuated from Palestine would be housed in the Kaluga region.

On November 12, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the Ministry of Emergency Situations was working with 70 Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

She also revealed details of the evacuation of Russian citizens from the enclave. According to a Foreign Ministry representative, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency, and diplomats in Palestine, Israel, Egypt and neighboring countries, led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, worked to rescue the Russians.