Although a good part of the census has already cast their vote by mail, in a controversial process that has ended with the Juega por el Cambio candidacy filing a complaint with the Police, this Monday the FFRM polls will open, at its headquarters in the Calle Cabecicos, in Murcia, to culminate a long path that, with complete certainty, will end with the re-election as president of José Miguel Monje Carrillo (Águilas, 67 years old), who in this way will begin his sixth term and will reach 2028 adding 24 years at the head of regional football.

Voting can be done in person at the FFRM headquarters starting at 12:00 p.m. and the polls will close at 7:00 p.m. In this way, the 70 assembly members will be elected who on April 12 will proclaim the president for the period 2024-2028. Sources consulted by LA VERDAD advance that Monje Carrillo will exceed 90% of the support, so the victory will be overwhelming. Any other scenario is not contemplated, not even in Albaladejo's team. This is no surprise. The president of the FFRM manages the federation resources like few others, he has had at his disposal everything he needed to sweep the elections and he has not even needed to campaign or present proposals to ensure a re-election that was never in danger.

It was another goal for the squad of veteran Monje Carrillo, hardened in a thousand battles and accustomed to much more complicated wars than the one that Mariano Albaladejo, his former vice president, has posed to him in recent months. Because Monje was a faithful collaborator of Ángel María Villar and Luis Rubiales and knows how to win elections. He helped both of them do it at the time, he was always on the winning side in the bloody internal disputes in the RFEF and that allowed him to gain organic weight in Las Rozas and even hold positions in UEFA. In 2019 he joined the Social Responsibility Committee of said organization.

A long process



The assembly that will elect the president of the FFRM will be made up, as always, of 70 people. 50 of them are from the world of regional football (30 club leaders, 10 players, 6 coaches and 4 referees). And the other 20 belong to futsal (12 club leaders, 4 players, 2 coaches and 2 referees). More than 60 of them are related to Monje Carrillo and the candidacy of Mariano Albaladejo, despite carrying his campaign and his proposals for change and renewal throughout the Region, he has barely been able to get a few votes. “There is a lot of fear in regional football and they have controlled everything, from the electoral board to the vote by mail, which has been a real fraud,” alleges candidate Albaladejo.

«The Murcia Football Federation is an entity that I took over 19 years ago with 480,000 euros in turnover and today it has a turnover of almost 10 million euros. From 12,800 licenses we have gone to 60,000. We have brutal economic resources and zero debt. In assets we have 3.4 million euros and in own resources, 4.3…I would like many companies in Murcia to have these accounts. Lack of transparency? We have all our bodies in order and everything is done in accordance with the law,” proclaimed Monje Carrillo in December 2023, when he announced that he was running for re-election. He has not spoken publicly since.

If Albaladejo's latest complaint is unsuccessful and the electoral calendar ends as planned, a new mandate for Monje, the eternal president of the FFRM, will begin on April 12.

More videos with envelopes torn and thrown into a garbage container

From Juega por el Cambio, through their social networks, yesterday they made new videos public in which different people, according to them related to the FFRM and therefore to the candidacy of José Miguel Monje Carrillo, can be seen collecting backpacks from a warehouse and transferring them to a Post Office. They are similar to those published on Saturday, when Mariano Albaladejo's team denounced “total fraud” in voting by mail.

Furthermore, one of those videos shows how another person leaves that warehouse with a silver box and goes to some containers where he throws it away. From Albadalejo's candidacy they recovered said box and it is seen in another video that inside there are torn envelopes from the elections, with the senders torn off and a large amount of paper from the glue on the envelopes.