In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where there is outrage in the entire country over the plight of a Dalit girl, a case of gang rape has come to light with a 22-year-old student in Balrampur district of this state. The victim died while being taken to the hospital. This case is related to Kotwali Gansdi area of ​​Balrampur, where the entire area has now been converted into a camp. It is being told that the gangsters broke the girl’s back and legs.

The mother of the gang-rape victim said that her 22-year-old daughter had gone to Bimala Vikram College at 10 am on Tuesday to enroll her first year B.Com. I got the call several times when I was late at home, but could not talk. At around quarter to eight, the daughter reached home in a deranged condition. He was left at home with a rickshaw. The student told her mother about stomach ache. She was saying that she has a severe stomach burning sensation. She was not in a position to talk much. Wego was in his hand. It seemed that she had come to get treatment from somewhere.

After this he was taken to a private doctor. Seeing the serious condition, the doctor advised the student to take Tulsipur CHC. While going there, the girl died on the way. The mother alleges that her daughter has been gang-raped. Many people have raped her by abducting her. Fearing the opening of the poll, the poor sent the girl home by rickshaw, breaking the girl’s waist and both legs and poisoning her. However, the Balrampur police denied these allegations.

In-charge Inspector Kamlesh Kumar said that three people are being brought to Kotwali and questioned. The right thing will be known after the post mortem report. The student’s brother has given tahrir in Kotwali.

A 22-yr-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died y’day. Police say, “She returned home from work y’day on rickshaw with glucose drip inserted in her hand. Her family was taking her to hospital but she died on the way. Named accused arrested. Further investigation on.” pic.twitter.com/1Is4uxmpm1 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted and demanded immediate action. He said, “After Hathras, now in Balrampur also a hate crime of gang rape and harassment of a daughter has taken place and the victim has died in the death. The BJP government should not take careless and daub like Hathras in Balrampur and take immediate action against the culprits. ”