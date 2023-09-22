This year Nintendo has been filling its catalog of games Switch Online, either with N64, SNES, NES, Game Boy And till SEGA Genesis, and that is because they have a years-old library that fans are looking forward to. And now, it’s the turn of a well-loved game to join the application dedicated to Game Boy Advance.

Through their social networks, Nintendo announces that it will arrive soon Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, a title in the franchise that at the time innovated because four users could connect through their portable consoles to have the genuine experience. The best thing is that in this version of Switch Online Players can cooperate locally or online.

As for the release date for the game, it will be next September 29th When players who have the online expansion will be able to try it, you just have to update the application and it will appear instantly. With this, it would only be necessary for one more title of the character to arrive in G.B.A. with Kirby Nightmare in Dream Land.

Remember that having the expansion pass not only gives these benefits, but also access to DLC’s for certain games and little else.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It is one of the games that I wanted to come to this service, I will finally be able to play this gem but online, and I am interested in how the whole thing is going to work. The bad thing is that the connection is usually not good.